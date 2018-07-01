次期iPhone 6.1 LCDモデルはアナリストの予測通り多色展開？

Rosenblatt SecuritiesのアナリストJun Zhang氏は、次期iPhone 6.1 LCDモデルは、ブルー、イエロー、ピンクなど複数色がラインアップされると予想し、TF International SecuritiesのアナリストMing-Chi Kuo氏は、グレー、ホワイト、ブルー、レッド、オレンジの５色展開になり、OLEDディスプレイモデルにはゴールドが追加されると予想しており、iPhone 5c以来の多色ラインナップになるとの予測が複数出ています。



これらアナリストの予想から、次期iPhone 6.1 LCDモデルのカラーラインアップは、iPhoneシリコーンケースやiPhoneレザーケースのカラーラインアップにある、ホワイト、ブラック、フラッシュイエロー、ブライトオレンジ、エレクトロニックブルー、トープまたはゴールドではないかと予想しています。



The analysis of Roseblatt Securities Jun Zhang predicts that for the next generation iPhone 6.1 LCD models will be multiple colours as blue, yellow, pink and so on and the analyst of TF International Securities Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that will be developed in five colours of gray, white, blue, red and orange and predicts for OLED display models gold colour will be added. As above, it will be a lineup of multiple colours ever since iPhone 5c.



Apart from these predictions by these analysts, as the information from suppliers they are predicting as the colour lineup of next iPhone 6.1 LCD models will be white, black, flash yellow, bright orange, electronic blue, taupe or gold as iPhone leather silicone cases and iPhone leather cases.

